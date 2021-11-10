McCaffery on the win over Longwood

Fran McCaffery has been putting an emphasis on defensive intensity heading into the season and it certainly showed up on Tuesday night as the Hawkeyes throttled Longwood right out of the gate on their way to a lopsided 106-73 victory inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Following the victory, McCaffery talked about the play of Keegan Murray and his career high scoring effort, the play of Joe Toussaint at the point, and he updated the status of Connor McCaffery and Josh Ogundele.

