The Hawkeyes were short-handed on Tuesday night due to a pair of injuries, but that didn't stop Fran McCaffery's team from going on the road and winning convincingly at Syracuse. Following the victory, McCaffery discussed how Iowa was able to beat the Orange.

Q: Did you have to make any adjustments in the game?

McCAFFERY: I don’t know that we made many adjustments on defense. I thought our defense was really good in the second half. I think in particularly, Wieskamp on Hughes. He’s a tremendous player and I have a lot of respect for him and Joe really locked in on defending him.

I thought our ball movement in both halves was good. Bohannon goes 1-8 and then turns around and makes four three’s in the second half. I knew he would come around. That’s what he does. He makes big shots. We also really got Garza going in the second half. Against these guys you really have to establish that you can make three’s, move the ball without turning it over, and also establish an inside game, which we did.

Q: You had eight turnovers in the first half and just one in the second half. What was the message at halftime?

McCAFFERY: Again, no different than the first half. They will jam you up in the high post and on the baseline in the corners, so you have to move it, be strong with it, and then be able to make a play. It’s one thing to fight off pressure and a double team, but you have to be able to deliver the ball in the shooting pocket and get the ball to the low post to make sure you have a good opportunity. They are going to use their length to contest out of the high post and we got good looks.

Q: What did you do with Hughes to keep him in check?

McCAFFERY: The first thing you have to do is pick him up early. If you sit back behind the three point line and let him come at you, he’s too good of a shooter and too good off the dribble. We tried to get a little bit of help towards him if he did go in the lane, contest him, and make him make tough two’s.

Q: How big of a win is this coming to the Carrier Dome?

McCAFFERY: I think from a coaching perspective you are always proud of your team. We got him late from Las Vegas and we have a couple of guys hurt and they don’t play, but we stayed together and stuck to the game plan. We got a win on the road and now we have to go back on the road, but that’s what this level is and that’s what you sign up for. I am just really pleased with our ability to stay the course tonight.

Q: With Fredrick, when did you know he wouldn’t play tonight?

McCAFFERY: We thought today during shootaround that he wouldn’t play, but we let him warm up and see. We made the decision right before the game.

Q: Do you think he will play Friday?

McCAFFERY: I like his chances on Friday, but we will see.

Q: How did that change your approach in this game? You had some different combinations out there.

McCAFFERY: Yeah, we have confidence in them. We had four guys play 36 minutes, so we had confidence in those guys. In the second half, we had the media timeouts, so guys were rested. I thought Toussaint was fabulous until he got his third foul. I thought Bakari was great and Kriener was terrific in the first half. The guys that we expected to play well did play well.

Q: At media day you said that maybe Jordan Bohannon has one of those games early in the year where he scores 18 and steals one. You need a guy like that to step up tonight.

McCAFFERY: Yeah, he was great in Vegas too. With a team that is going to play zone against you, expect Jordan Bohannon to have a good game.