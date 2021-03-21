HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the win over the Antelopes

Fran McCaffery was really impressed with the Antelopes heading into Saturday's game and he was more than pleased to see the Hawkeyes moving on to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.



Following the victory, McCaffery discussed Iowa's solid start to the game, the play of Keegan Murray and the bench, getting the news that Oregon would not play and facing the Ducks and Dana Altman, and better rebounding in the second half by his Hawkeye team.



FRAN MCCAFFERY OPENING STATEMENT

I will say this, we just beat a really, really good team. Grand Canyon really impressed me immediately when I started watching them on film and they impressed me even more tonight. They compete, they share the ball, they move the ball, they defend, they rebound. That is a really good team and Bryce has done a terrific job with that program. So consequently, I'm incredibly proud of my guys for how they performed. We got off to a good start. I think that's always important in this tournament and they made multiple runs at us and we were able to continue to be successful at both ends. So really proud of my guys and looking forward to playing Oregon.

Q. This team held opponents to 28 percent from three coming in, yet you guys were able to hit almost 50 percent. You had 10 and then Luka was 4-5. How were you able to kind of overcome what their strength was defensively and was that part of the strategy to bring Luka out to have him shoot some of those shots?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Well, I think it starts with, they got to focus a lot on Luka when he is in the low post, so it gives you opportunities to drive and kick. We had a bunch of guys make some. But a lot of times they don't come up on ball screens and so we wanted to try to find Luka on the perimeter. But we have done that, as you know, every game and we move him around. We put him on the perimeter, we put him in the high post, we put him in the low post, we start him low and take him high, we start him high and take him low, and that just makes him that much harder to guard and it creates opportunities for other guys.

Q. Your bench has been great all year, but tonight it seems like they really gave you a big lift, especially in the first half, if you could talk a little about that.

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Yeah, no question they were tremendous, both on the glass and offensively. We got production from Keegan, from Patrick, from Joe T, Tony Perkins. But we got effort defensively, we got effort on the glass, and it really comes down to getting quality minutes and being able to establish depth to win a game like this against a really good team.

Q. You had Luka in foul trouble in the first half. I guess (no microphone.)

FRAN MCCAFFERY: I did not hear that question.

Q. Luka Garza gets two fouls. It didn't seem like there was any panic from anybody. Is that the way you saw it as well?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Yeah, you know, we went small, we mixed in some zone, but our activity remained intense and connected. We moved the ball offensively and we got a lot of guys attacking the rim and scoring, so we were able to survive with him being on the bench for, what was it, six minutes? So really proud of that bench production.

Q. When you sent Keegan out early in the first half what were you expecting to get out of him?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: I pretty much expect the same thing from Keegan every game. He gives you rim protection, he gives you an athlete that runs the floor, he can score, but he also can make a three, he's not afraid to take a three. But I think he's doing a lot more off the dribble making plays for himself and other people. But most importantly he's just not a mistake guy. He doesn't panic.

Q. Joe Wieskamp led your team with 36 minutes. Obviously we talked to you last week about his ankle. Seems like he and C.J. were full go. Was that kind of the case tonight and how did you think they looked?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Yeah, and that was kind of the mindset that we had after the Illinois game is to just -- they practiced a little bit, but they maintained their conditioning and they got a lot of shots up, but they didn't go the whole time. They're to the point now where they're veteran guys, they trust their bodies, they know their bodies, and they work very closely with Brad, our trainer. So I thought they were both terrific. I didn't notice anything at all that slowed them down.

Q. Did you have any concerns at all about rust, given it was a week between games and the life-style you're leading and you obviously showed none.

FRAN MCCAFFERY: You know, I think that's a legitimate question, but I will say this: I didn't think we would have it because I thought we practiced really well. It was one of those things where the guys are in the hotel, they're not leaving the hotel, so I think they actually look forward to lifting and they look forward to going to practice and getting out and getting shots up and engaging with each other and then going to meetings and watching film, and I was impressed, and I said just a minute ago, but I was impressed with their professionalism in that regard.

Q. Not sure if you're aware at this point that Oregon has in essence moved on by default through the no contest. Your initial reaction to knowing your opponent now at this point and I know it was two and a half years ago in that matchup at the Garden, and they're a very different team, but your initial impressions of Dana Altman matchup zone defense?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Yeah, you know, Dana's somebody that I have known and respected for a long time, excellent program he has built, not the first time. So I think both teams are a lot different. Yeah, it seems like not that long ago, but in the basketball world it is. A lot of different players, and we'll go to work on preparing for them. Obviously I haven't really focused on them. I was only focused on Grand Canyon. My assistant coaches have been locked in there. So we'll spend tonight and tomorrow getting ready.

Q. I know that you have to focus on your team and that's obviously reasonable, however, is there a way to kind of get your thoughts on what you originally thought when you heard about the VCU situation and the Oregon game, if you don't mind?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: Yeah, to be honest with you, I just found out about it like right before I came in to talk to you guys. So I didn't really have a lot of time to process it, but I mean, think about it, it's one of those things where for one full calendar year it's just deal with whatever happens. I feel bad for VCU. In some ways I feel bad for the Oregon players. I bet you they wanted to play. But it's just the circumstances and we'll both move on and we'll play each other in the next game and be happy to be here.

Q. In the first half, well, really in both halves they had between eight and 10 offensive rebounds, but you came out strong after halftime and put together a really good run. What was kind of the message regarding the rebounding because they do have such a size and prolific advantage in some ways there, and then just how were you able to kind of get going in the start of the second half to really extend the lead?

FRAN MCCAFFERY: They're a really good rebounding team. I mean, that's reflected in the numbers. Not many times do you look at a stat sheet and see a team plus 10. And in the first half, you're right, the second shots are really what was the difference in the game. Because we shot it pretty well. So we felt like, we got it to 11. We wanted to have a good start to the second half, and we wanted to do a better job rebounding the basketball on a number of different levels. It gives them fewer opportunities, but it gives us more opportunities to run. So that's a team that has size. We had a little foul trouble so we were smaller. But I thought our guys really fought.