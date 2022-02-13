McCaffery on the win over the Cornhuskers

Fran McCaffery never lost confidence in his Iowa team as they were struggling to score just two weeks ago. Since then Iowa has regained form and started to knock down shots, led by Keegan Murray, who posted a career best 37 points in Iowa's one-sided win over Nebraska.



Following the win, McCaffery talked about Murray's play, the shooting of Payton Sandfort, the maturity of Joe Toussaint and how he has handled coming off the bench, and his wife receiving an award from the American Cancer Society during the game today.

