HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the win over the Gophers

There was another late rally from the Gophers, but this time the Hawkeyes had the answers down the stretch in their convincing 86-71 victory on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Following the victory, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media about the unselfish nature of his team as they dished out 27 assists, including 14 from guard Jordan Bohannon. McCaffery also discusses the play of Joe Weiskamp and his decisions down the stretch to get rebuild the lead and get the victory.

