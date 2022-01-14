McCaffery on the win over the Hoosiers

The start was exactly what Fran McCaffery was hoping and in the first half the Iowa head coach expressed his displeasure with his team's lack of effort on defense. But, in the second half, McCaffery saw his team limit the Hoosiers to just 26 points in an 83-74 victory on Thursday evening.



Following the win, McCaffery spoke with the media about the breakout game from Kris Murray, the toughness his team showed in the second half, led by Connor McCaffery, and how he dealt with minutes played and foul trouble for Keegan Murray and Filip Rebraca.

