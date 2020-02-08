Fran McCaffery said he didn't need to throw chairs or get in the face of his players after the one-sided loss earlier this week to Purdue. The Iowa head coach believed that his players would respond in a positive manner and they did on Saturday afternoon. Iowa jumped out to a double figure lead and then pulled away for good in the second half for a comfortable 96-72 win over Nebraska.



Following the win, McCaffery discussed why he knew his team would respond, the eight minute scoring drought his team experienced and how they got out of it, the play of Joe Wieskamp, and how much time his team will have off in the next few days.

