Fran McCaffery said with some level of amusement that he'd never seen a box score like he saw at halftime of Iowa's game against Western Carolina. The Iowa coach was happy with the turnovers his squad was creating and the double figure lead, but he had never seen an opposing team shoot such a high percentage with those two numbers siding towards his own team. The Iowa head coach updates the health of a couple of his players and discusses the play of his team in the win on Tuesday evening.

