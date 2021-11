Fran McCaffery wanted his team to come out and play strong defense on Monday night. They did just that to the tune of 15 steals in a 109-61 romp over Western Michigan on Monday evening.



Following the victory, McCaffery spoke about the play of Keegan Murray, the effort he is getting from players like Tony Perkins off the bench, and if Patrick McCaffery and Josh Ogundele will be available to play on Friday night when Iowa hosts Portland State.