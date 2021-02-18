HawkeyeReport - McCaffery on the win over Wisconsin

After dropping four of five games, Fran McCaffery challenged his team to improve on the defensive end of the floor. The result in the last three games is Iowa is playing more man to man defense and they have held their opponents to 66, 58, and now 62 points after a hard fought win over Wisconsin.

Following the victory, McCaffery discussed his team responding when the Badgers pushed them in the second half, the improved defensive play from Iowa, the return of CJ Fredrick, the growth of Joe Wieskamp, and the dominance of Luka Garza.

