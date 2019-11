Fran McCaffery was happy with the start and pleased with the outcome of Iowa's 87-74 victory over Oral Roberts. There were a few moments where he was hoping for more, but overall, he was pretty pleased with the victory. He discusses the play of Luka Garza, a strong performance from Jack Nunge, and he also talks about his son, Patrick, and the health related issues that led to him missing the game on Friday evening.