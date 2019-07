Patrick McCaffery loves the game of basketball and it would have been hard for him to redshirt in his freshman year at Iowa. Those chances of a redshirt year have essentially vanished after off-season roster moves and the son of the Iowa head coach is anxious to get on the court this year. McCaffery discusses what it's been like to finally be a Hawkeye, his brother coming back to Iowa City, if he's added any weight, and if he misses his old high school coach.