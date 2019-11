There was a lot for Fran McCaffery to like in Iowa's opening win over SIU-Edwardsville. The Iowa head coach had plenty of praise for junior center Luka Garza and his work ethic, but he was also impressed by the progress that has been made by Jordan Bohannon in his recovery from hip surgery. McCaffery discusses Garza's standout game, Bohannon's health, Joe Wieskamp's fall, and he looks ahead to Monday's game against DePaul.