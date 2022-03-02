McCaffery ready for re-match with Michigan

The Hawkeyes are headed to Michigan for their next to last regular season game. There will be plenty on the line for both teams and a different coach on the sidelines for the Wolverines. Phil Martelli and Fran McCaffery have known each other for a long time growing up in Philadelphia. They will meet as coaches on Thursday night.



McCaffery discusses their relationship, the status of Patrick McCaffery heading into this critical game, and how this team has come together this season after losing so much talent from last year's squad.

