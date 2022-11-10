IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. “All three signees are a tremendous fit for our program,” said McCaffery.

OWEN FREEMAN Forward, 6-foot-11, 225 pounds Moline, Illinois (Moline HS) “I am extremely excited and blessed to be joining the Iowa men’s basketball program. As a kid, I dreamed of an opportunity to play college basketball; being able to fulfill this dream makes me so happy and I can’t wait to get to Iowa! I was attracted to Iowa because of the staff and players. The coaches believe in me and my abilities, and I know they could make me a better player and person.” -Transferred from Bradley-Bourbonnais HS to Moline HS for his senior season -Senior year prep teammate of co-signee Brock Harding -Bradley-Bourbonnais record holder in highest field goal percentage in a season (.682), established in 2022 -Named Red Division Player of the Year, first-team all-state, all-area, and all-conference as a junior -Averaged a double-double as a junior: 18.5 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks -Two-time team Most Valuable Player and team captain -Led Bradley-Bourbonnais to its first-ever Red Division Conference championship -Single game career highs: points (32), rebounds (20), blocked shots (6), and assists (9) -No. 20 ranked power forward nationally according to Rivals -Also competed at Mid-Pro Academy with Harding -- the No. 1 ranked independent team in the country -- going 20-0 in 17-under in summer competition -Pangos All-American -National Honor Society inductee and High Honor Roll distinction as a sophomore and junior FRAN McCAFFERY ON OWEN FREEMAN “We are excited that Owen is joining our program. He is athletic. He’s tough. He’s skilled. Owen is someone we need to come in and help us right away and I know he can. He played with Brock a couple years on the AAU circuit.”

BROCK HARDING Guard, 6-foot-1, 160 pounds Moline, Illinois (Moline HS) “I am super excited to make my decision official and get the opportunity to play in the Big Ten under one of the best to ever do it! I ultimately chose Iowa because I felt it was what was best for me to grow as a player and as a person. The University of Iowa is the right fit.” -Senior year prep teammate of co-signee Owen Freeman -Two-time first-team all-state and Western Big 6 honoree -Metro Player of the Year after leading team to 28 wins and averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 steals as a junior -Recognized on the 2022 Pekin Christmas Tournament First Team -Averaged 16.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 steals as a sophomore -Scored over 1,000 points -Team captain -Netted a career-high 40 points versus Normal West High School -Also competed at Mid-Pro Academy with Freeman -- the No. 1 ranked independent team in the country -- going 20-0 in 17-under in summer competition -Most Valuable Player at the NY2LA Circuit -National Honor Society honoree and Honor Roll distinction all three years FRAN McCAFFERY ON BROCK HARDING “Brock is a do-everything guard. He can shoot threes. He can shoot pull-ups. He’s quick and is a phenomenal passer. He’s all over the place always making the right decision. I’m excited to watch them play together this year for Moline.”