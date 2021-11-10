McCaffery signs two recruits

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

JOSH DIX

Guard, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lincoln High School)

“I am super excited to attend the University of Iowa next year to play basketball and for academics. Iowa has something good going with their basketball team and I want to be part of that and keep that tradition going.”

-Three-year team captain

-Two-time first-team all-conference selection and City Player of the Year

-Third team all-state as a sophomore and first-team all-state as a junior

-Shot 50 percent or better from the field his first three seasons of prep basketball

-Averaged a team-best 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists as a junior

-Shot at 54 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the foul line as a junior

-Surpassed 1,000 career points last season

-Averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds as a sophomore and 10.2 points per contest as a freshman

-Three-time academic all-conference honoree

FRAN McCAFFERY ON JOSH DIX

“Josh is incredibly versatile. He can play multiple positions. He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position. Josh is a winning player. We are really excited about him.”