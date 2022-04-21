McCaffery talks assistant coach hire, foreign trip, and more

Fran McCaffery figured that he wouldn't have Billy Taylor on his staff for very long when he returned to Iowa City three years ago. He was right as Taylor landed the head coaching gig at Elon, which means he has a spot now open on his staff.



McCaffery talks about the opening and his plan to promote from within to fill that spot on the staff, what he plans to do with the opening the promotion will create, a possible foreign trip for the Iowa team this summer, and what he is still hoping to add to his roster this spring.

