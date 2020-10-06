McCaffery talks Iowa hoops
Fran McCaffery has been trying to balance quite a few aspects of his job in the last month or so. First, he's dealt with coaching a college basketball team during a pandemic and saw his squad battl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news