After a tough loss on Thursday evening at Purdue, Fran McCaffery's team played one of their better games of the season in a hard fought win over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. It took a team effort for the Hawkeyes to get in the win column in Big Ten play and McCaffery highlighted the play of Jordan Bohannon, who led Iowa with 25 points. He also discusses the start by Ryan Kriener and his big three point shot to open the game, and the return to action for Luka Garza.

