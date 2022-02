One of the mantras from Fran McCaffery has always been one game at a time. That means Iowa will not be looking ahead to a series of games, but only at Michigan.



The Iowa head coach discusses the improvement that he has seen from the Wolverines after they got off to a slow start to the season. He also talks about Keegan Murray learning to play with fouls, how he dealt with having Covid, and keeping forcus on Michigan and not a series of upcoming games.