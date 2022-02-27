McCaffery talks Senior Day and Northwestern

Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday morning to preview the upcoming game on Monday evening against Northwestern. He also talks about the Senior Day ceremony and what it has been like to coach his son, Connor, the past five years.



Q: Do you know specifically who's going to come out for seniors Day ceremony tomorrow night?



McCAFFERY: I'm pretty sure Connor, Jordan, and Ash and then three managers.



Q: What does this mean for Connor? He said the other night that he hadn't come to any kind of decision. Will that be down the line?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, I think that decision will be down the line. It'll depend on his health and you know, I mean, I think he's going still think it about baseball. That's been really hard. He has been able to do anything. Basically, he would normally be hitting, you know, throughout the winter, but because of his arm, he has been able to do that. So I don't know where that's going to end up.



Q: What do you what are your thoughts on Northwestern so far this year?



McCAFFERY: I've been impressed with them. I think Chris does a really good job. They got a veteran team. I think Pete Nance has taken his game to another level as has Boo Buie but you know you have a Audige you've got some young players off the bench. Robbie Baron I think is really played better. Julian Roper moved into the starting lineup type area. They'd got a lot of weapons. They run really good stuff. It's hard to guard they've won some do some big games win on the road at Michigan State without the leading scorer. It tells you a lot about this team. They've lost some really tough ones. Where they've been right there a lot of really close losses. They're a team that very easily be at 100 all bounces their way a couple times. So you know we have incredible respect for that program. What does the senior group mean to you?



Q: What does this senior group mean to you?

McCAFFERY: Well, it's a little different when your son is part of it, but you know, we've been very close with the Bohannon’s and the Ash family. You know, since we got the town, I mean, they were they kind of grew up together. Those guys played against each other, playing with each other. I ended up at the same place. I think there was always that, when they were sixth grade, you know, open one day to be a hawk. So, I mean, obviously it's a little more emotional for me when your son is involved that he's out there with his buddies you know, but I think every year guys, I mean, it's always going be an emotional thing. You know, as you know, they're very close relationships with my guys and incredible appreciation for the hard work that they put in the sacrifices that they make not only them but their families. You know, obviously we travel and parents come on the road and get to know them through the recruiting process. So it's, it's something that you know, we try to do the best job we can to recognize what they've met to this institution and our program.

Q: You spoken a lot about how young this this team is, you know, just from a leadership aspect, how have you seen them bring them along to the point where they are now and the team is rolling in the month of February?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, those three guys have really been critical. You know, obviously J Bo's numbers for the entirety of his career had been really impressive. You know, with Connor and Jordan to mix and Austin you know, we want a lot of games with we kind of nucleus, but it goes three guys this year. As you looked at our roster, and saw that we got some really good young players, and how do we bring them along? And how do we assimilate? Filip Rebraca you know, that that was going to have to be something that that came together for us to enjoy any success in this league with as good as it is top to bottom. So that is manifested every day with how we work, how we prepare, and it's done over a long period of time. You know, and that's, I guess the very definition of culture. It's what it is. Well throw that word around a lot. What does it mean? Well, it's how you live your life on a daily basis, to prepare to be really good at your craft, and to be part of something special. You have to make sacrifices and you have to be a great teammate and you have to be a leader. You have to hold each other accountable. Not every day is perfect. So how do we respond to adversity? How do we respond to injury? How do we get through tough times? And that's what those guys have really been phenomenal examples of positive positivity

Q: I don't know if we've ever asked you this but what has it been like to coach your sons both your boys and did it kind of did it live up to what you thought it was going to be?

McCAFFERY: It's been great. You know, and I you know, you probably expect me to say that even if it wasn't but the reality is, it's been phenomenal. No issues at all. They have some of the most dear friends in that locker room. There's incredible respect there. And they've earned playing time and they produced but you know, we roll with it like everybody else. There's ups and downs and they're, they're committed to winning, they're committed to being really good and they're committed to being great teammates. And I think it's recognized by the, the other guys in the locker room so you know, for me personally, to see them every day is something special and to kind of go on this ride together, you know, for years, you know, they would kind of be on the boss or on the bench. All boys, whatever you know now to be wearing the uniform is something that you know, it's been a lot to me, it's something I'll always cherish and something that I hoped would happen, and it did.

Q: Between Jordan and Connor, you've got four hip surgeries. This is something that I can't relate to, and I don't think very many people can relate to. How did they do this?



McCAFFERY: Well, I think like appreciate to say that because it was incredibly painful. Those surgeries are painful. And the rehab is extensive. So you're right, it takes it takes tremendous commitment, to want to get back to doing what you love to do, but to be able to do it at the highest level. Because if you shortcut it, you're not going to be successful when you get back on the court. You're not going be able to physically do it. So I'm really proud of both of them with how they fought through. And you think back also, how they fought through and finish the season when they were when they were already injured. You know, they both did that. Knowing that the surgery would take place after the season that they would eventually get back to being where they could be. So to watch them both kind of endure that those difficult times and come out the other end successfully. This I think speaks to their character.



Q: I think last year, maybe a month from now we thought that Austin Ash isn't going to come back. You know, we asked you before the season but now the seasons you know coming to a close what is he meant to this program and this team and what was that moment like when you gave them that scholarship?



McCAFFERY: Well, the thing about Austin is it's something to be honest with you guys. I mean I wish I could get him more playing time because quite honestly he deserves to play more. We have without a doubt the deepest team we've had. I didn't know how this would all unfold. But so many guys are producing he's good enough to play at this level. But his professionalism every day, you know he essentially the leader of the scout team and into an unbelievable job getting our guys ready to play. He's ready. He's ready anytime I call his number to come in and produce. You know, I think he really wanted to go somewhere and get 15 shots again. Wherever he goes, he's going to make them I'll tell you that. So I just appreciate who he is. You know, his kindness best friends better to just have him around is something that everybody feels good about. Everybody appreciates what he brings to the table. And it's one of those guys that will really be missed.