McCaffery talks win over Alabama State, Bohannon record

Iowa came out of the gate strong on Thursday night and Fran McCaffery's team cruised to a convincing 108-82 victory over Alabama State. They also celebrated another record breaking performance, this time from super senior Jordan Bohannon, who scored 12 points and set the all-time record for three point field goals made by a Big Ten player.



Following the victory, McCaffery discusses the play of Bohannon tonight and during his career and what he has meant to the program, the play of Joe Toussaint, who had a career high 11 assists, and he updates the health of Patrick McCaffery, who missed the game with a lower leg injury.

