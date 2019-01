Defense has been a point of emphasis since the end of last season and if the results of the last two games are any indication, it's working. Fran McCaffery's Iowa team held the Buckeyes to just 37% shooting and only 62 points in the Hawkeyes 72-62 win on Saturday afternoon. McCaffery discusses the improvement on defense and how the players have bought in, he updates Tyler Cook's injury, and much more.