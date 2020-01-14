With one of his key weapons back on the floor, Fran McCaffery had one more player at his disposal on Tuesday night. The Iowa head coach got a strong performance from his returning player, C.J. Fredrick, but he also continued to get All American level play from big man Luka Garza, who scored 27 points in 24 minutes of action in Iowa's 75-62 win over Northwestern. Following the win, McCaffery discussed getting Fredrick back and that process, the way Garza can score in bunches, and the strong play from Bakari Evelyn.

