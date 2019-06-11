Fran McCaffery hasn't met with the media for a press conference since the end of the season. Since that time, there has been several changes to the Iowa roster and significant surgery to a key returning player, so there was plenty to discuss on Tuesday afternoon with the Iowa head coach. McCaffery updates Jordan Bohannon's status post hip surgery, If Patrick McCaffery will play next season, and he gives his thoughts on the new three point line distance and how it might impact his team on offense.

