McCaffery watches 2022 big man

With one spot still potentially open in the Class of 2022, Fran McCaffery appears to be trying to land a skilled big man with the final scholarship in this class.

On Wednesday, McCaffery, along with assistant coach Bill Taylor headed to Massachusetts to get another look at 2022 big man Luke Hunger.

The 6-foot-10 Canadian came to the United States to play basketball and complete his high school career. He has been on Iowa’s radar since the spring and now things appear to be picking up as far as interest.

“They started talking to me back in May,” Hunger said. “I started talking to Courtney Eldridge, Iowa’s recruiting coordinator, initially. He played for my AAU team in Boston.”

The Hawkeye coaches watched Hunger during the month of June and at both weekends at Peach Jam, when he was playing for the Boston based BABC AAU program.

Iowa made the trip to Northfield Mount Hermon today to see Hunger workout with his teammates in highly competitive pickup games.

“I think the wanted to see me play a little more,” he said. “I’m not a super flashy dude. I like to pattern my game after Luka Garza and I watched Iowa play a lot. Maybe, hopefully they see a little bit of him in me and I think that’s why they were here to watch.”

Unfortunately the Iowa coaches had to leave the gym early due to a weather and flight issue for McCaffery and Taylor. But, they did reach out to Hunger to let him know they liked what they saw.

“Coach Taylor sent me a text and he said they thought I played great tonight and that Coach McCaffery was impressed.”

The expectation is that Hunger will speak with McCaffery in the coming days. Hunger said he would love to get an offer from Iowa and potentially visit this fall. He already took an official visit this summer to Richmond and this weekend he is headed to Miami (FL) for an official visit.