Jayden McDonald battled a few injuries in his first year on campus, so he was one of the true freshman that didn't see game action last season. Now heading into his second season with the Iowa program, he's excited to potentially get a chance to be a part of the action. McDonald discusses the learning process he has experienced this past year at the college level, the competition at running back, and meeting up with former high school teammate Tyler Goodson in a 9 on 7 drill in practice.

