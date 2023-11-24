Meeder by a Meter: How Transfer Kicker Gave Iowa 10 Wins
LINCOLN -- In August, Iowa added walk-on kicker Marshall Meeder from Central Michigan out of the transfer portal, a move that didn't move many needles at the time. On a cold Friday afternoon in Eastern Nebraska four months later, adding the senior specialist proved to be the correct choice.
With four seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied at 10, Meeder was sent out to attempt the game-winner from 38 yards out. He squeaked it through the uprights and gave Iowa the 13-10 victory as time expired.
"That was a crazy experience," Meeder said following the game. "I don't even know how to describe it. I feel like I haven't even processed it yet."
"I wasn't overly surprised -- you never want to take anything for granted -- but I wasn't overly surprised [he made it]," head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He has performed really consistently since he got here. It wasn't exactly the cleanest field goal I've ever seen -- the snap may have been a little low -- but it went through the uprights, and that's what counts."
Going into the contest, Meeder didn't even know he'd have the shot at a snap. He hadn't kicked in a competitive game since his days at CMU roughly a year ago.
"It was mentioned to me at halftime -- I kind of knew then that I'd be the next guy in," he said. "I didn't think something like that kick could happen going into this season. Never in a million years. But, you've got to stay ready and I've done it a million times, so there's no reason to mess up now."
Meeder didn't have the slightest idea he'd be part of the team in Iowa City until August this year. In fact, he thought his football career was over.
"I entered the transfer portal before spring ball, and I talked to a couple schools, but I was ready to wrap it up -- I was done playing football," he said. "I think it was two weeks before school started is when Coach (LeVar) Woods texted me, 'Do you want to be a Hawkeye?'"
"I ended up on campus like three days before school started. So, it's been a crazy ride. I got the chance here, and I figured it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Following Meeder's four months in the program, Woods and Ferentz had confidence that he'd rise to the occasion when called upon.
"I feel like I've proven myself all year, even in practice and whatnot," Meeder said. "So, I felt like he had confidence in me, and I have confidence in him and the rest of the team."
Meeder's teammates had their backup kicker's back, too.
"When he came in the locker room, you can just see how the players feel about him -- it was pretty good ovation," Ferentz said. "I think the reason they like him is because they've watched him perform in practice. He's a serious guy that cares. That's kind of how football works -- if a guy has the right attributes and demonstrates that, the guys tend to have confidence in him."
All of the late-game heroics transpired after starting kicker, Drew Stevens had two field goals blocked and sent two kickoffs out of bounds.
"Drew just had a tough day today," Ferentz said. "He's been a really good performer for us and just so consistent. The fact that he had two kickoffs go out of bounds -- that's not characteristic. It just felt like it was best to let him sit a little bit."
"Drew and I were in contact throughout the whole game," Meeder said. "We both love each other. He's my brother. I wish this were him kicking the game-winner. I don't want to take the glory from him. He's a great kid and a great kicker."
Nonetheless, Iowa moves on at the hands -- er, foot -- of its Group-of-5 transfer, walk-on kicker and enters the Big Ten Championship next week with a 10-2 record. Meeder will ride the high while he can, before Iowa's 24-hour rule kicks in and the Hawkeyes switch their attention to the winner of Ohio State and Michigan.
"That was every kicker's dream. I've always dreamt of that moment since I started kicking as a freshman, and I'm just happy to be there for my team."
"This is number one in my football memories. Number one for sure."