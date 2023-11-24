Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXVnaHQgTWFyc2hhbGwgTWVlZGVyIG9uIGhpcyB3YXkgb2ZmIHRo ZSBmaWVsZCBhZnRlciBoaXMgZ2FtZS13aW5uaW5nIGZpZWxkIGdvYWwuPGJy Pjxicj7igJxJdOKAmXMgYSBncmVhdCBkYXkgdG8gYmUgYSBIYXdrZXllLuKA nSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ3R1clV6ZkNTNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2d0dXJVemZDUzU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdo IChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjgxNDkyNjM2MTQ0MTUxMDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

LINCOLN -- In August, Iowa added walk-on kicker Marshall Meeder from Central Michigan out of the transfer portal, a move that didn't move many needles at the time. On a cold Friday afternoon in Eastern Nebraska four months later, adding the senior specialist proved to be the correct choice. With four seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied at 10, Meeder was sent out to attempt the game-winner from 38 yards out. He squeaked it through the uprights and gave Iowa the 13-10 victory as time expired. "That was a crazy experience," Meeder said following the game. "I don't even know how to describe it. I feel like I haven't even processed it yet." "I wasn't overly surprised -- you never want to take anything for granted -- but I wasn't overly surprised [he made it]," head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He has performed really consistently since he got here. It wasn't exactly the cleanest field goal I've ever seen -- the snap may have been a little low -- but it went through the uprights, and that's what counts."

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJzaGFsbCBNZWVkZXIgaXMgQ0xVVENIIPCfmYw8YnI+PGJyPldp dGggNCBzZWNvbmRzIGxlZnQgYW5kIHRoZSBnYW1lIG9uIHRoZSBsaW5lLCBJ b3dhIGRlY2lkZWQgdG8gYnJpbmcgaW4gTWFyc2hhbGwgTWVlZGVyIHdobyBo YWRuJiMzOTt0IGtpY2tlZCBhIGZpZWxkIGdvYWwgYWxsIHNlYXNvbi4uLiBB bmQgaGUgbmFpbGVkIGl0IPCfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3N4 RTE2eXFmTVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zeEUxNnlxZk1TPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjgx NTAyODcwNzA5OTQ5MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Going into the contest, Meeder didn't even know he'd have the shot at a snap. He hadn't kicked in a competitive game since his days at CMU roughly a year ago. "It was mentioned to me at halftime -- I kind of knew then that I'd be the next guy in," he said. "I didn't think something like that kick could happen going into this season. Never in a million years. But, you've got to stay ready and I've done it a million times, so there's no reason to mess up now." Meeder didn't have the slightest idea he'd be part of the team in Iowa City until August this year. In fact, he thought his football career was over. "I entered the transfer portal before spring ball, and I talked to a couple schools, but I was ready to wrap it up -- I was done playing football," he said. "I think it was two weeks before school started is when Coach (LeVar) Woods texted me, 'Do you want to be a Hawkeye?'" "I ended up on campus like three days before school started. So, it's been a crazy ride. I got the chance here, and I figured it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Click HERE to take advantage of our PROMO. Get all the inside info on Hawkeye recruiting, the transfer portal, basketball AND football.

Following Meeder's four months in the program, Woods and Ferentz had confidence that he'd rise to the occasion when called upon. "I feel like I've proven myself all year, even in practice and whatnot," Meeder said. "So, I felt like he had confidence in me, and I have confidence in him and the rest of the team." Meeder's teammates had their backup kicker's back, too. "When he came in the locker room, you can just see how the players feel about him -- it was pretty good ovation," Ferentz said. "I think the reason they like him is because they've watched him perform in practice. He's a serious guy that cares. That's kind of how football works -- if a guy has the right attributes and demonstrates that, the guys tend to have confidence in him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHNvIHNob29rLiBNYXJzaGFsbCBNZWVkZXIuIEljZSBpbiBo aXMgdmVpbnMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91 Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gv c3RhdHVzLzE3MjgxNDgyOTQxMjIwNjE4NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

All of the late-game heroics transpired after starting kicker, Drew Stevens had two field goals blocked and sent two kickoffs out of bounds. "Drew just had a tough day today," Ferentz said. "He's been a really good performer for us and just so consistent. The fact that he had two kickoffs go out of bounds -- that's not characteristic. It just felt like it was best to let him sit a little bit." "Drew and I were in contact throughout the whole game," Meeder said. "We both love each other. He's my brother. I wish this were him kicking the game-winner. I don't want to take the glory from him. He's a great kid and a great kicker."