Merriweather impressed with young talent

Once upon a time Kaevon Merriweather was the young pup trying to learn how to play safety for the Hawkeyes. There was one point early on when he went through the rite of passage for every defensive back and experienced the wrath of Phil Parker for missing an assignment.



These days, Merriweather is the veteran on the back end of the Iowa defense and helping lead a group of younger players. He discusses the young freshman like Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall, along with sophomore Cooper DeJean and what he sees from them.

