Merriweather on Wisconsin's ground attack

There are certain games where Kaevon Merriweather will be on the field for nearly every snap. Saturday's game at Wisconsin will not be one of them. Merriweather said that this game will be one that features three linebackers for the Hawkeyes, so the starting safety will be Dane Belton instead of Merriweather.



He discusses the approach that Iowa will likely take on defense in this game and the fact that he's ok with less playing time. Merriweather also breaks down the styles of the Badgers two top backs and what they do in the run game.

