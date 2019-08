For a true freshman, finding a veteran player to take you under their wing can be very beneficial. In the case of Kaevon Merriweather, he found two mentors (Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker) early on that taught him not only the finer points of playing safety, but also the importance of film study. Merriweather discusses those lessons he learned and how it will help him this season and if he's the best football player on the basketball court.