Merriweather reflects on Civil Rights trip

Kaevon Merriweather has left his mark on the Iowa football program, both on and off the field.

The senior safety has been a standout player, starting twenty games thus far in career. In many ways it’s off the field where he has made perhaps an even bigger impact.

Back in June of 2020, the redshirt sophomore was one of the most impactful voices on social media and within the Iowa program as they dealt with issues involving racial inequality.

While he was always a vocal leader as a high school athlete, this was the first time he felt the need to speak out at the University of Iowa and his voice was heard.

“I was really surprised,” he said at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis. “I said what I said and put my phone down and then came back later and there were hundreds of likes and retweets.”

Merriweather was also one of the players who spoke at an outdoor press event the following week to discuss the state of the program.

That served as a springboard to his next project.

This past February, Merriweather was one of the driving forces within the team as players produced educational content highlighting African American leaders during Black History Month. The video series was shared on various social media platforms and generated thousands of views from Iowa fans and beyond.

“I thought about the video series back in November or December and brought it up to Brodrick Binns about doing it for Black History Month. I thought we actually needed to talk about what African Americans have brought to our society and our nation.”

This past year, the Iowa media selected Merriweather to be honored with the Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, which is presented to the player who is not only cooperative with the local media, but exhibits professional integrity in all interactions. There were a lot of great options, but Merriweather was an easy choice.

In many ways, Merriweather is the total package. He’s an outstanding football player, leader, and citizen. Don’t let me tell you that, his teammates recognized him as one of ten junior on the Players Council last season and he’s a lock to be on there again this season.



