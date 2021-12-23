Merriweather talks award, facing Kentucky

Kaevon Merriweather was caught off guard on Wednesday night when he was surprised with an award from the Iowa media. The veteran defensive back was presented with the Duke Slater Golden Gavel at a team meeting inside the football complex. He talks about the award and his mom's reaction to it.



The Iowa safety also discussed what he has seen from the Kentucky offense. Does Iowa have an edge facing a former Big Ten quarterback? What has he seen from their star receiver who was once at Nebraska? He discusses all of that and more.

