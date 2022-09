In the first half it was the Iowa defense that was accounting for the first 14 points of the game for the Hawkeyes. One of those two touchdowns was by Kaevon Merriweather, who scooped up a fumble and rolled into the end zone to put Iowa up 14-3 in the second quarter.



The veteran safety discusses that play and what he saw from the hit by Sebastian Castro, his interception and then the ball he could have intercepted in the final minutes that he chose to let hit the ground.