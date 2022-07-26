Merriweather talks Iowa secondary

A few years ago, Kaevon Merriweather was the young player in the secondary with potential and a lot to learn. Now he's the veteran player on the back end of the defense helping to shepherd along several young defensive backs.



At Big Ten Media Day, Merriweather discussed what he's seen from his new running mate at safety, Quinn Schulte and a pair of young freshman who have become film room regulars in five star Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall. Plus he talks about how impressed he has been with the play of Cooper DeJean.

