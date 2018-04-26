With great size, speed, and athleticism, Illinois native Josiah Miamen is a college prospect on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miamen, who ran a 4.6 forty this spring, has scholarship offers to play tight end at Purdue and Illinois and offers to play defensive end at Iowa, Notre Dame, and Northwestern.

The opportunity from the Hawkeyes is a new one this week, as Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell stopped by Dunlap High School on Tuesday and offered Miamen.

“I found out about the offer from my coach at school,” said Miamen. “I was very excited when I heard the news because getting an offer is always a good feeling and after visiting the school earlier this year there’s definitely a lot to be excited about at Iowa.”

As a junior, Miamen finished the season with 42 tackles, 11 TFL, and 9 sacks on defense to go along with 33 catches for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense. While there is a lot to like on film, the three-star prospect’s leadership and character also played a big role in Iowa’s offer this week.

“The things they said they liked about me were focused more on my character rather than things I’ve shown on the field, but I assume they like my length, speed, and pass rushing ability,” Miamen said.

Miamen, who says he has no preference on which position he plays in college, has already been on several visits and will likely be taking more this spring and summer as he works his way through the recruiting process.

“I’ve visited Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, and Notre Dame,” said Miamen. “I don’t have a timetable yet, but in terms of visits I will go on as many as I can.”

See highlights from Miamen’s junior year at Dunlap High School in the video below.