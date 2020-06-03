News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 10:30:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Myslinski eyeing summer decision

Offensive lineman Michael Myslinski hopes to make his college decision before the end of summer.
Offensive lineman Michael Myslinski hopes to make his college decision before the end of summer.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

After watching his recruiting take off this spring, offensive lineman Michael Myslinski is now looking to narrow things down and eyeing a summer decision. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 285-pound ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}