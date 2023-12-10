IOWA CITY -- Iowa fell to Michigan on Sunday, 90-80, dropping to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten Conference play. Truthfully, it was never as close as the final score indicates. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Freeman in the Starting Lineup

Advertisement

Owen Freeman earned the first start of his career at Iowa on Sunday afternoon. Freeman's first stretch of minutes looked promising. The true freshman grabbed three rebounds and two steals over the first four minutes of the game. In his second stint of the first half, he picked up his second foul and finished the first half with just seven minutes played. "I thought Owen brought good energy," starting forward Ben Krikke said. "Obviously, he ran into a bit of foul trouble, but he brought a good spark. He provides a bit more rim protection and rebounding."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXJ2ZXIgSGF3a2V5ZSB3ZWxjb21lcyBPd2VuIEZyZWVtYW4gZm9y IGhpcyBmaXJzdCBzdGFydCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSW93YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0lvd2E8L2E+LiBSZWNlaXZlZCB0aGUgYmlnZ2VzdCBvdmF0aW9u IG9mIHRoZSBzdGFydGluZyA1LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWDha cTRXT01MaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1g4WnE0V09NTGo8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzM5NjMw MDc3MjAzNDE3MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"When you're playing a team that's built like Michigan's -- and we'll probably see more of that -- two starting posts, it moves Ben to the four spot," Fran McCaffery said following the loss. "It didn't help Owen. He picked a foul up early, and that made him a little tentative." Freeman finished the game with five points and four rebounds over 18 minutes. "For him, just having that experience to start, go against a veteran team, figure it out and play through his mistakes, he'll get better."

Offensive Stagnation and Missed Opportunities

For a team that focuses so much of its energy on offense, things aren't going right to start the season. "We're just trying to figure everything out," senior guard Tony Perkins said. "The last few games haven't been that good defensively or in rebounding. We've just got to keep working on it, especially with the young guys. They're coming in and still learning a few things. As time goes on, we'll get better. So, that's what we're focused on." Krikke, who led Iowa with 24 points and eight rebounds, agreed with Perkins' assessment. "We just need to flow a little bit better, just read and react," he said. "Sometimes we're moving a little too fast, and sometimes it's okay to read, assess, and make plays based on that. We're a little bit stagnant with not getting as many stops as we'd like. Things flow better when we're in our transition game and we can get going before defenses get set."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyIG9mIElvd2EmIzM5O3MgZml2ZSBsb3NzZXMgc28gZmFyIHRo aXMgc2Vhc29uIGhhdmUgYmVlbiBieSBkb3VibGUtZGlnaXRzIC0tIGFuIGF2 ZXJhZ2Ugb2YgMTQuOCBwb2ludHMgLS0gd2l0aCB0aGUgUHVyZHVlIGFuZCBN aWNoaWdhbiBmaW5hbCBzY29yZXMgYXBwZWFyaW5nIG11Y2ggY2xvc2VyIHRo YW4gdGhleSBhY3R1YWxseSB3ZXJlLjxicj48YnI+QSA1LTUgcmVjb3JkIGlz IG9uZSB0aGluZyB3aXRoIGNsb3NlIGxvc3Nlcy4gVGhlc2UgYXJlbiYjMzk7 dCBhbnl3aGVyZSBuZWFyIGNsb3NlLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3Vn aCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMzOTk1MDE2NzczNjIzOTYxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

McCaffery seems to believe things did improve in terms of movement offensively. "I thought our offense itself was better," he said. "I thought the guys were really cutting hard, screening and moving without the ball. We couldn't get anything to drop in the first half, and we went 1-of-15 to start the game from three. That's going to make things really hard. We had good shooters with open shots, and they just didn't go in. That puts all the pressure on your defense." Those shots just don't go your way sometimes and having to fall back on your defense isn't exactly McCaffery's MO. "We had an opportunity in the first half to get a bit of a lead with some open looks," he continued. "Our defense was pretty good to start the game. The zone was good to us for a while, but the rebounding wasn't great -- they're big and Owen got in foul trouble. He'll learn and he'll grow from that."

It Could Be a Long Winter

If Iowa's trend of blowout losses and lackluster offense tell us anything, it's that it could be a long, dark winter in Iowa City. This is the third game in a row Iowa has lost in blowout fashion -- the Hawkeyes have lost their last three games by an average of 18 points. The story of the season isn't written, but the first few chapters haven't been a fun read. One could've said some similar things about last season's beginning, too. With a loss to Eastern Illinois and an 0-3 start to Big Ten play, Iowa's hopes of making the Big Dance could have gone down the tubes quickly. McCaffery and company turned things around to finish with a 19-14 record and another March Madness appearance. Of course, McCaffery was there for the thick of all the difficulties the 2022 Hawkeyes faced. "You just have to stay positive," McCaffery added. "I'm not in there yelling at anybody. I'm encouraging guys. We've got some young guys that are talented. At times they played a little tentative today. I don't want that. I want them to just hoop -- trust your talent and go make plays. I think they'll get better at that. We were a little better today. We weren't as good as we needed to be. I think we'll get there with this group."