Michigan cornerback visits the Hawkeyes
With a high school teammate already at Iowa, Class of 2020 cornerback David Carter Jr. is very interested in the Hawkeyes and had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this past weekend. We...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news