Michigan defensive end Jalen Hunt is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Hunt is still in the midst of his official visit to Iowa City, but decided that he had seen enough and gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

"The main reason I committed here is because I feel the most comfortable," Hunt told HawkeyeReport.com. "Also, the consistency of the coaching staff, and over the weekend I’ve gotten to know the other 2019 committed recruits and I’ve really bonded with them. Iowa is the perfect place for me."

A three-star prospect, Hunt chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, among others.