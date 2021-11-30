Michigan Hawkeyes excited to face home state school

Kaevon Merriweather and Zach VanValkenberg are from the state of Michigan. Merriweather used to root for the Wolverines and has a pair of friends who are on the current roster. VanValkenberg used to root against the Wolverines to antagonize his family.



On Saturday they get their shot to play against their home state school when they face off with Michigan for the Big Ten title. They discuss their excitement facing the home state school, what they have seen from Michigan this season, and much more.

