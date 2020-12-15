 HawkeyeReport - Michigan-Iowa game canceled
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 13:17:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan-Iowa game canceled

Iowa's game against Michigan scheduled for Satruday has been canceled.
Iowa's game against Michigan scheduled for Satruday has been canceled.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

Late Tuesday morning there were reports from TheWolverine.com that the Michigan football team had seen growth in the number of Covid-19 cases within their program and that the contest in Iowa City was in jeopardy.

A few hours later, the game was officially canceled due to the outbreak at Michigan, who will now have three games in row not played due to Covid-19. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports.

Michigan's season is now over and Iowa will await news on a potential bowl game opportunity.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}