HawkeyeReport - Michigan State/Iowa game postponed

Just a few hours after the Iowa players and Head Coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes scheduled game on Thursday against Michigan State, the game has been postponed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Michigan State announced that two players within their program had tested positive for Covid-19. After initially indicating that they would still be playing and leaving for Iowa City later in the day and playing on Thursday night, the game was postponed.

Early this evening, Michigan State released a statement indicating that they have a third positive test in their program today.

This is the first Iowa basketball game that has been postponed. The Hawkeye football team saw their champions week game against Michigan canceled due to Covid-19 and then saw their game against Missouri in the Music City Bowl also called off due to a spike in cases in the Tigers program.

Iowa and Michigan State have indicated that they will work with the Big Ten Conference to attempt to reschedule the game.

The Hawkeyes will be back on the court again on Sunday evening when they travel to Evanston to face Northwestern. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 8 pm and air on the Big Ten Network.