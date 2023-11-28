IOWA CITY — No. 2, undefeated Michigan is currently favored by 22 points over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday (7 PM CT, FOX). After beating Ohio State in Columbus, the Wolverines are one step away from a College Football Playoff berth, and perhaps something even greater.

To hear some tell it, the Big Ten Championship Game is a mere formality, a speed bump for the Wolverines.

Unless...

"If we would win, that would really screw things up, I'm guessing," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. "Might be kind of funny, actually."

Iowa's still going to be out there on the field come Saturday, much to the (mostly mock) chagrin of the chattering class. Not that the Hawkeyes are being given much of a chance to win. Michigan outscored Big Ten foes by an average of 27.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Iowa boasts a 22-point differential in conference play.

Not 22 points per game. That's 22 points total, over the nine Big Ten contests.

"People love not to love us," Ferentz said wryly. "That's okay. It is what it is. I don't know. Maybe it's me – I think I'm a decent person."

Ferentz did address the criticisms more directly. "I think there's also a stylistic part, and maybe we're not pretty enough or whatever it may be," said Ferentz. "The objective is to win games. Try to find a way to win, that's what you try to do. Our guys have done a pretty good job of that."

Senior defensive back Sebastian Castro agreed.

"It's just like, people want you to lose, so...," Castro said, laughing. "They're always like, 'why is Iowa still here?' And we're just like, 'why not us?' We've been working our tails off to be in this position, and they still don't want us here. So we're going to do everything we can to stay here. And we like it."