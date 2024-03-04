Don't hang up those headbands just yet. Iowa announced Monday that fifth-year senior PG Molly Davis, who suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over Ohio State, was "hopeful" to return in the postseason. “While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending,” said head coach Lisa Bluder in a statement released by the university. “Our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.” Davis "is expected to undergo physical therapy next week to improve mobility for postseason play," according to the statement. The irrepressible Davis averages 6.1 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Hawkeyes, and has started 26 of Iowa's 30 contests as a key backcourt contributor next to all-everything guard Caitlin Clark. The 5'7" graduating senior has especially endeared herself to Hawkeye fans this season for her mix of energy, basketball IQ, and signature black headband. "Molly's given us so much this year," Bluder said after the Ohio State win. "We really need her."

While the news still leaves the Hawkeyes without one of their most dynamic playmakers for the Big Ten Tournament — Iowa's last opportunity to play its way back into a 1-seed for March Madness — the very potential of Davis' return to Iowa's lineup is more than many fans would have expected from today's news, especially after seeing her carried off the court and returning in a wheelchair on Sunday.

During Davis' as-yet indefinite absence, Iowa will look to increased minutes from the rest of its backcourt rotation, with Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach the likely beneficiaries. Affolter (7.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game) has started three games this season, and at 22 minutes per game has earned ample trust from the coaching staff; she seems the most likely to assume Davis' spot in the starting five. Affolter is not quite the dynamo with the ball in her hands as Davis is, but Affolter's size and toughness on the interior add dimensions to the Hawkeye attack themselves. If Affolter can maintain her effectiveness as a distance shooter (35.1% on the year), Iowa can continue to punish teams that collapse heavy on Clark's drives.

