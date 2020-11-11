HawkeyeReport - Monika Czinano named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Monika Czinano earned Preseason All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Czinano, a 2019-20 first team All-Big Ten selection (media), earns the first preseason honor of her career. The Watertown, Minnesota, native finished last season leading the Big Ten in shooting percentage (67.9) and ranked second nationally, shooting 201 of 296 from the field.

The sophomore averaged 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on the season. She scored in double figures during 25 contests, tabbing 10 20-point games -- eight in conference play.

2020-21 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana

Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana

Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa

Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland

NAZ HILLMON, Jr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern

LINDSEY PULLIAM, Sr., G, Northwestern

DORKA JUHÁSZ, Jr., F, Ohio State

ARELLA GUIRANTES, Sr., G, Rutgers

2020-21 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana

Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana

Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa

Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland

Naz Hillmon, Jr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern

LINDSEY PULLIAM, Sr., G, Northwestern

Dorka Juhász, Jr., F, Ohio State

ARELLA GUIRANTES, Sr., G, Rutgers

*Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS



