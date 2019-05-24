News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 19:40:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Moore thinking about the Hawkeyes

Xrgtesrzgudwx5wvwq0b
Defensive end Joe Moore is one of Iowa's top defensive line targets in 2020. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Joe Moore came into the Rivals Camp Series stop in St. Louis looking to represent his home area. The 6-foot-4 and 245 pound defensive end from St. Louis did just that, taking home defensive line MV...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}