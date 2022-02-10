Morgan set to make early impact in Iowa's rotation

Once Marcus Morgan made his decision to play baseball at the University of Iowa, there was certainly an expectation that he could make an impact on the pitching mound early in his career.



The hard throwing freshman from Iowa City is doing just that. Head Coach Rick Heller said on Thursday that Morgan will be his Sunday starter when they kickoff the season next weekend and indicated that he has added a few miles an hour to his fastball to go with a solid rotation of pitches. Morgan discusses his development since he's arrived on campus and how he has added some horsepower to his pitches.

