HawkeyeReport - Morgan signs with Iowa baseball

Coach Rick Heller got some good news yesterday on the recruiting trail, with the addition of Iowa City West right hand pitcher Marcus Morgan. He committed in December, but officially signed with the Hawkeyes yesterday

Morgan started five games in 2020, throwing 22 innings with a 3.18 ERA for the Trojans. He allowed a .188 opponent batting average, while striking out 34 and walking 17. Prep Baseball Report comments that Morgan touts a fastball in the upper 80s, with the ability to hit 90 and a “well above average breaking ball”. Perfect Game rates Morgan as the fifth rated prospect in Iowa and 282nd best right-hand pitcher in the country.

Marcus, was also an excellent football and basketball player for the Trojans, including scoring 23 TDs for Iowa City West, as QB, last fall. Morgan had football offers from Iowa State, Toledo, Dartmouth, Central Michigan, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.

Jeff Johnson (CR Gazette) mentioned last December that the potential for Marcus Morgan in baseball is very high because he has never solely focused on the sport. The thought of Morgan getting into the Rick Heller system and working with pitching coach Robin Lund, paints a picture of what could be a very successful recruiting land. Morgan was quoted, in the Jeff Johnson article, saying, “I decided to play baseball simply because I love it and it is what I see myself doing in the long haul.”

Marcus comes from a very athletic family. His father Michael, his brother Jeremy and his three sisters, Cailyn, Mikaela and Crystal all played basketball collegiately.

Morgan is in the class of 2021, so he still has his senior baseball season ahead of him at Iowa City West.