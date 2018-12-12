Reese Morgan had a deep and veteran group of defensive lineman to work with in the 2018 season, but he also had a very talented group of younger players that began to blossom this year. The veteran defensive line coach discusses the improvement he has seen this year from A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston, the play in practice of young players like John Waggoner, and Daviyon Nixon, and he reflects back on the unexpected rise of Sam Brincks to become a starter at defensive tackle.

